Play

Armstead made four solo tackles and broke up a pass in Saturday's 34-31 win over the Rams.

That's back-to-back games with a pass breakup for Armstead after not recording a single one in the season's first 14 games. Each tackle he makes is a new career high, and he currently has 53 (32 solo).

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends