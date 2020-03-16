49ers' Arik Armstead: Doesn't get tag
Armstead didn't receive a franchise tag, but he's discussing a contract to stay with the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 2015 first-round pick enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, with 10 sacks more than doubling his previous career total. The 49ers have enough pass-rushing talent to get by fine without Armstead, but that doesn't mean they'll simply accept losing him.
