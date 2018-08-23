49ers' Arik Armstead: Expected to play Saturday
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan anticipates Armstead (hamstring) playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Armstead is set to rejoin the mix along the defensive line after suffering a hamstring injury that left him week-to-week. Injuries are nothing new to the fourth-year defensive end, having missed 18 games combined between the last two season. When healthy, Armstead should find significant work along the line in 2018.
More News
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Sidelined multiple weeks with hamstring issue•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Week-to-week with foot injury•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Recovering from foot surgery•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Fifth-year option exercised•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: On track for OTAs•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Placed on IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...