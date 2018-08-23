49ers coach Kyle Shanahan anticipates Armstead (hamstring) playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Armstead is set to rejoin the mix along the defensive line after suffering a hamstring injury that left him week-to-week. Injuries are nothing new to the fourth-year defensive end, having missed 18 games combined between the last two season. When healthy, Armstead should find significant work along the line in 2018.

