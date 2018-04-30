49ers' Arik Armstead: Fifth-year option exercised
The 49ers exercised the fifth-year option on Armstead's rookie contract Monday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Armstead is a 2015 first-round pick who's now set to remain under the 49ers' control through 2019, though his salary for that final year isn't guaranteed until the end of the 2018 season. While he's struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, the Oregon product has shown immense promise when healthy and possesses the versatility to play both defensive tackle and defensive end in Robert Saleh's 4-3 scheme. Armstead accumulated 50 tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble in 30 career games.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...