The 49ers exercised the fifth-year option on Armstead's rookie contract Monday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Armstead is a 2015 first-round pick who's now set to remain under the 49ers' control through 2019, though his salary for that final year isn't guaranteed until the end of the 2018 season. While he's struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, the Oregon product has shown immense promise when healthy and possesses the versatility to play both defensive tackle and defensive end in Robert Saleh's 4-3 scheme. Armstead accumulated 50 tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble in 30 career games.