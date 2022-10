Armstead (foot) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Rams, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Armstead did not practice Friday and was listed questionable with a foot injury on San Francisco's injury report Saturday, though he was ultimately ruled active Monday night. With Armstead out, the 49ers will be left with just two healthy defensive tackles in backups Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway for the remainder of Monday's divisional matchup.