Armstead made three tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks and forced a fumble in Monday's loss to Seattle.

After the 49ers had fallen behind by 11, Armstead totally reversed the game's momentum with an aided strip-sack of Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter, which promptly became a fumble-six. The 25-year-old would add another sack in overtime for good measure and is up to seven total on the year.

