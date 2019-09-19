49ers' Arik Armstead: Gets another sack
Armstead tallied three tackles (two solo) and one sack during Sunday's win over the Bengals.
Armstead has recorded a sack in two consecutive games and has already nearly matched his 2018 total of three sacks. He'll work to keep his streak going versus the Steelers in Week 3.
