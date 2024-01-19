Armstead (foot/knee) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus Green bay.

Armstead was sidelined for the final five games of the season while tending to foot and knee issues. The stalwart defensive tackle logged a full practice for the second day in a row Thursday after opening the week of practice as a limited participant, and he'll be ready to go for the 49ers' opening playoff game. Armstead logged 27 tackles and five sacks over the first 12 games of the season, and he should reprise a primary role alongside Javon Hargrave and Sebastian Joseph-Day.