Armstead (knee) suffered a sprained knee Wednesday and is expected to miss multiple weeks of practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Though fortunately it's just a sprain for Armstead, the Niners will presumably play things safe with their 28-year-old defensive lineman. Samson Ebukam and 2022 second-round pick Drake Jackson should see an increase in reps at camp until Armstead returns to his place along San Francisco's intimidating front four ahead of Week 1.