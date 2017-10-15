Play

Armstead left Sunday's game against the Redskins with a hand injury and is questionable to return.

Armstead has logged over 50 defensive snaps in each of the first five games, and he's racked up 13 tackles (six solo) and 1.5 sacks. Elvis Dumervil will fill in for the time being.

