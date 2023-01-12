Armstead (ankle) logged his second straight limited practice session Wednesday ahead of San Francisco's wild-card game against the Seahawks on Saturday.

Armstead has been dealing with a foot/ankle issue for much of the campaign, though he was able to play in each of the 49ers' contests between Week 13 and 18. He has opened the practice week with back-to-back limited sessions, as he has done every week since Week 13. That suggests he'll probably be ready for Saturday's wild-card contest against Seattle, during which he'll likely handle his usual starting role along the defensive line.