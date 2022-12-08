Armstead (foot/ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Armstead made his return from a seven-game absence streak this past Sunday against the Dolphins due to a foot/ankle injury, but he ultimately failed to record any stats on just 20 defensive snaps played in the contest. The 29-year-old's ability to participate in Wednesday's session in any capacity puts him on track to suit up again this weekend versus Tampa Bay, though he could see his snaps capped for a second consecutive matchup.