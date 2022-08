49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Armstead (knee) could return for joint practices with Minnesota next week, Brian Murphy of KNBR 104.5 reports.

Armstead suffered a knee sprain during one of the first practices of training camp and has remained sidelined since. However, he's slowly working his way back with light rehab work and could return to full practices by as soon as next week. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season.