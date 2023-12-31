Armstead (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 clash against the Commanders.

Armstead will miss a fourth straight contest as he battles plantar fasciitis in his foot. The defensive tackle hasn't practiced at all since Week 13 prep, so his status for next Sunday's season finale versus the Rams is in question as well. San Francisco signed Sebastian Joseph-Day to a contract this week to help fortify the team's defensive line in Armstead's absence.