Armstead (foot) is expected to return to practice with the 49ers this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead missed the team's final five contests of the regular season while nursing plantar fasciitis, but he could be nearing a return. The defensive tackle will look to take advantage of San Francisco's bye week in the wild-card round this weekend and attempt to be on the field for their first postseason game in the divisional round.