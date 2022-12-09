Armstead doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Armstead was limited during the first two practices of Week 14 prep due to foot and ankle injuries, but he was upgraded to a full participant Friday and is good to go for Sunday. The veteran defensive lineman returned from a six-game absence in Week 13 but didn't record a tackle across 20 plays. Armstead likely remains off the IDP radar as long as he's playing fewer than half of the 49ers' defensive snaps.