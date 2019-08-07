49ers' Arik Armstead: Not practicing Wednesday
Armstead did not practice Wednesday due to a calf injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Branch appears primed for a rotational role in San Francisco's defensive end group when healthy, behind Nick Bosa and Dee Ford. A timetable for his return remains undisclosed, making it possible that the 2015 first-round pick could miss some preseason action.
