Armstead notched two tackles and one sack during Sunday's 36-26 victory over the Cardinals.

Armstead was a factor all night and seemed to be near the quarterback fairly often. His biggest play came with the 49ers down three with three minutes to go, notching a huge third-down sack of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to get San Francisco the ball back. The Oregon product is now up to eight sacks on the year and will take his 3.3-tackle-per-game average into a Week 12 showdown with Green Bay.