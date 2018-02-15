49ers' Arik Armstead: On track for OTAs
Armstead (hand) will be ready for the start of April's offseason program, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Armstead missed the final 10 games of the 2017 season after breaking his hand in Week 6 and has now missed 18 games over the past two seasons. Should he remain healthy throughout the offseason, the 2015 first-rounder will likely open the 2018 campaign in a rotational role behind Soloman Thomas and Elvis Dumervil.
