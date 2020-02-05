Armstead relayed that he'd accept a franchise tag by the 49ers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. "I would love being here," Armstead said. "Trying to go back to the Super Bowl, so however that is seen or has to get done, it's not really my decision what they want to do with me."

The 2015 first-round pick's rookie contract will expire in March, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent. Armstead was a fixture on the 49ers' touted defensive front, as he averaged 49 defensive snaps per game and accrued career highs in tackles (54) and sacks (10) opposite of rookie Nick Bosa. Per OverTheCap, Armstead's franchise tag would cost the team approximately $19,316,000 against the salary cap.