49ers' Arik Armstead: Open to franchise tag
Armstead relayed that he'd accept a franchise tag by the 49ers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. "I would love being here," Armstead said. "Trying to go back to the Super Bowl, so however that is seen or has to get done, it's not really my decision what they want to do with me."
The 2015 first-round pick's rookie contract will expire in March, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent. Armstead was a fixture on the 49ers' touted defensive front, as he averaged 49 defensive snaps per game and accrued career highs in tackles (54) and sacks (10) opposite of rookie Nick Bosa. Per OverTheCap, Armstead's franchise tag would cost the team approximately $19,316,000 against the salary cap.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy XFL Draft: Eight-team startup
The CBS Fantasy team recently did a Fantasy draft for the upstart XFL. See what site they used,...
-
QB Dynasty Tiers
There's a clear top tier in the quarterback Dynasty rankings. Then it gets interesting.
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Tight end projections: More options
Heath Cummings likes a lot of the tight ends heading into 2020.
-
2/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates players with strong second half performances in 2019,...
-
2020 WR Projections: A Terry on top
Heath Cummings says last year's rookie class is ready to explode in 2020.