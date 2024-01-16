Armstead (foot/knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Armstead missed the 49ers' last five games due to a foot issue and it seems as if he may be nearing a return to the field after Tuesday's limited session. The 30-year-old would be a huge addition to a San Francisco defense tasked with stopping a Packers offense that's rushed for over 100 yards in each of their last four games in the divisional round, so his practice participation will be something to look out for over the next few days.