49ers' Arik Armstead: Out 4-6 weeks
Armstead (hand) will likely be out anywhere from four-to-six weeks after breaking his hand Sunday against the Redskins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Armstead will likely need surgery on his broken hand which could keep him out until early December. His backup, Aaron Lynch, strained his calf Sunday filling in for Armstead and is now week-to-week. This leaves the 49ers with Elvis Dumervil and Solomon Thomas as the only healthy options at defensive end. Look for the team to bring in some help from the practice squad or free agency - especially considering Armstead's multi-week absence.
More News
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Set for surgery on broken hand•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Injures hand Sunday•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Reports to camp lighter•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Fully recovered from shoulder surgery•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Placed on injured reserve•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Questionable to return•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...