Armstead (hand) will likely be out anywhere from four-to-six weeks after breaking his hand Sunday against the Redskins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Armstead will likely need surgery on his broken hand which could keep him out until early December. His backup, Aaron Lynch, strained his calf Sunday filling in for Armstead and is now week-to-week. This leaves the 49ers with Elvis Dumervil and Solomon Thomas as the only healthy options at defensive end. Look for the team to bring in some help from the practice squad or free agency - especially considering Armstead's multi-week absence.

