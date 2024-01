Armstead (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Armstead will miss his fifth straight game to close out the regular season. The Niners have already clinched the top seed in the NFC, so Armstead was always unlikely to play in this game. With a Wild Card bye, perhaps Armstead will be able to get cleared in the next two weeks in time for the Divisional Round.