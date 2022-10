Armstead (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's clash against the Chiefs, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Armstead hurt his foot in Week 2 against Seattle and missed the Week 3 matchup versus Denver. He was able to return in Week 4 against the Rams but left that game early and hasn't played since. Armstead wasn't able to practice at all this week, so his status for Week 8 isn't promising.