49ers' Arik Armstead: Picks up injury
Armstead picked up an undisclosed injury in the first quarter of Thursday's game against Arizona, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Armstead was being looked at by the medical staff on the sideline and was unable to return for the defense's next series. His return should be viewed as questionable at this time.
