49ers' Arik Armstead: Placed on IR
Armstead (hand) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the 49ers' official site reports.
Armstead was placed on injured reserve after breaking his hand Sunday against the Redskins. The team signed defensive ends Leger Douzable and Tony McDaniel in his absence. While Armstead could return from the IR, it doesn't seem likely considering he'll be out at least 4-6 weeks recovering. The 23-year-old recorded 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks in six games this season.
