Armstead (foot/ankle) said Thursday that he plans to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Armstead has not played since suffering a foot/ankle injury during the 49ers' Week 4 win against the Rams, though he did return to practice in a limited fashion last Friday before ultimately being ruled inactive Week 12. The 29-year-old defensive tackle was also limited during practice Wednesday, though it's still unknown if he was able to increase his activity Thursday. Armstead's status on Friday's final injury report should provide more clarity on his chances to play against Miami.