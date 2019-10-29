Armstead tallied three solo tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 51-13 win over the Panthers.

The addition of Nick Bosa has helped take opposing offense's focus off Armstead, allowing him to flourish as a pass rusher. Through seven games, Armstead already has a career-high 5.5 sacks, and the former first-round pick also has 26 tackles in tow. The Bosa-Armstead tandem will look to torment Kyler Murray in Thursday's matchup.