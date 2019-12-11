Play

Armstead recorded four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 48-46 win over the Saints.

The 26-year-old moved his season tackle total to 46 (26 solo) through the first 13 games. Armstead's value lies in getting to the quarterback with 10 sacks this season, however, he's failed to do so in the past two games. He and the rest of the defense will look to get back on track against a banged up Atlanta offensive line.

