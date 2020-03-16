Play

The 49ers and Armstead agreed to a five-year contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Armstead didn't receive the franchise tag from the 49ers, but with the potential to earn up to $85 million over the course of the deal, he can match the current valuation ($17 million per year) of that tag if he gets every incentive. In any case, he'll return to a formidable 49ers defensive front, looking to build upon his 10-sack outburst opposite 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa.

