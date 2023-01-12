Armstead (foot/ankle) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card matchup versus the Seahawks.
Armstead has dealt with a persistent foot/ankle dating back to Week 2. While he was once again limited during the first two practices heading into Saturday, the 29-year-old will be ready to suit up for his seventh game in a row after logging a full session Thursday. Armstead should continue to serve a prominent role on the interior of San Francisco's defensive line alongside Javon Kinlaw (knee), who also does not carry a designation leading into the first round of the playoffs.