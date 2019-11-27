Play

Armstead made five tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 37-8 win over the Packers.

Armstead has been getting to the quarterback at a torrid pace of late and now has 4.5 sacks over his last three efforts. On the season, he is up to 10 sacks and 38 tackles (22 solo).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories