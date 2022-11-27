Armstead (foot/ankle) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
Armstead will miss his seventh game in a row due to a lingering foot/ankle injury. The 29-year-old defensive tackle recorded five tackles over three games this season, and his next opportunity to suit up will come against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 4. With Armstead out, practice-squad elevation T.Y. McGill will serve as San Francisco's only available defensive tackle behind starters Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway.