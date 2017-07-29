Armstead was weighed in at 275 pounds -- finished last season at 292 pounds -- during the 49ers' first practice of training camp, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The 2015 first-round pick has slimmed down now that he will be asked to be an end in a 4-3 defensive scheme. In the 49ers' previous 3-4 setup, Armstead was viewed as a run-stuffer, but his new role will ask him to generate some outside pressure himself. The 23-year-old hasn't done a whole lot from a fantasy perspective through his first two campaigns, but we wouldn't be surprised if this lighter version of Armstead experiences newfound success as a traditional defensive end.