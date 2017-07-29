49ers' Arik Armstead: Reports to camp lighter
Armstead was weighed in at 275 pounds -- finished last season at 292 pounds -- during the 49ers' first practice of training camp, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The 2015 first-round pick has slimmed down now that he will be asked to be an end in a 4-3 defensive scheme. In the 49ers' previous 3-4 setup, Armstead was viewed as a run-stuffer, but his new role will ask him to generate some outside pressure himself. The 23-year-old hasn't done a whole lot from a fantasy perspective through his first two campaigns, but we wouldn't be surprised if this lighter version of Armstead experiences newfound success as a traditional defensive end.
More News
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Fully recovered from shoulder surgery•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Placed on injured reserve•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Questionable to return•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Full participant at Wednesday's practice•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Shoulder injury not serious•
-
49ers' Arik Armstead: Doesn't return to Sunday's game•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...