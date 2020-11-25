site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Arik Armstead: Returns from reserve/COVID-19 list
Armstead was activated from the reserve-COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Armstead was placed on the list Nov. 16 but did not miss a game as the 49ers were on bye Week 11. He'll assume his usual starting spot along the defensive line for Sunday's matchup against the Rams.
