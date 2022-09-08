Armstead (knee) was a full participant during the 49ers' practice Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Armstead was relegated to individual work to the side throughout much of San Francisco's training camp after he sprained his knee during practice in late July. The 6-foot-7 defensive end's rehab work now appears to be over given his participation in Wednesday's practice. Armstead has recorded 48 tackles while playing every game for the 49ers' over the past four seasons, and should once again serve as a dominant force on the interior of the team's defensive front when healthy in 2022.