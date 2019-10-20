Play

Armstead had three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 9-0 win at Washington.

Armstead struggled through much of his first four seasons in San Francisco, but he's been productive through the first six games this year. The 2015 first-round pick has 23 tackles (13 solo) and has already set a career high with 3.5 sacks.

