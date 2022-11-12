Armstead (foot) was listed as out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Armstead has been sidelined since Week 4 while dealing with a plantar fascia on his right foot to go along with a hairline fracture of his left fibula, according to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. The 28-year-old also remained out of practice this week, and his timeline for a return is still unclear. In his absence, expect Hassan Ridgeway and Kevin Givens to once again start at defensive tackle this Sunday against the Chargers.