Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Armstead broke his hand during Sunday's game against the Redskins and will require surgery.

Armstead is out indefinitely and could be placed on injured reserve if the 49ers so choose. It's unclear who will take his place in the starting lineup in Week 7 against the Cowboys, as the man who replaced him Sunday, Aaron Lynch, strained his calf during the game and could be looking at a multi-week absence as well.