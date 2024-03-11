The 49ers are expected to release Armstead in the coming days, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Armstead is entering the final year of his five-year, $85 million deal and carries a 2024 cap hit of greater than $28.3 million, third-highest on the 49ers. By designating Armstead as a post-June 1 cut, the Niners would clear over $18 million in cap space, leaving behind $10.3 million in dead money. The 30-year-old missed five more games in 2023 after missing eight the previous season. He has just 14.5 sacks since recording 10 in 2019.