49ers' Arik Armstead: Sidelined against Broncos
Armstead (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Armstead didn't practice at all during the week, so it's not particularly surprising that he is unable to suit up. Hassan Ridgeway will likely take on a heavy workload in Armstead's absence.
