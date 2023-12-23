Armstead (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Ravens, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Armstead will miss a third consecutive game, but the 49ers could be getting some reinforcements on the interior of their defensive line, as fellow defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring) is listed as questionable after missing the Week 15 win over Arizona. Per David Lombardi of The Athletic, the 49ers are more concerned with Armstead's foot injury than the knee injury that has also bothered him lately. Armstead is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot, which also bothered him last year.