49ers' Arik Armstead: Sidelined multiple weeks with hamstring issue
Armstead is slated to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Armstead's absence will open the door for rookie Jullian Taylor on the defensive line, though coach Kyle Shanahan indicated the 49ers "were going to do that anyways" based on Taylor's reps early in camp. Armstead has appeared in just a combined 14 games over the last two seasons due to injury, but it could cost him some snaps even when healthy this time around.
