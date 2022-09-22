Armstead (foot) was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' injury report Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Armstead appears to have picked up an unspecified foot issue at some point during Sunday's 27-7 victory against Seattle. While the 28-year-old defensive tackle still managed to record one tackle while playing 68 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps in Week 2, it is possible that he suffered this injury near the end of this game. Should Armstead continue to miss practice throughout this week, Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway would be next in line to start during this Sunday's game against Denver.