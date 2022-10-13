Armstead (foot) did not travel with the 49ers ahead of Sunday's road game against the Falcons, leaving him unlikely to play in this contest, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Armstead appears set to miss his second game in a row due to a foot injury suffered during San Francisco's Week 3 win over the Rams. The 29-year-old has recorded four tackles over three games this season, and his likely absence will once again leave the 49ers' interior defensive under-manned. As a result, expect Kevin Givens and Hassan Ridgeway to start if fellow defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) is also sidelined Sunday.