San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Armstead (foot/leg) "does have a chance" to play Week 11 against Arizona but was noncommittal about whether the defensive lineman would practice this week, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Armstead hasn't played since Week 4 as he's been dealing with a hairline fracture in his left fibula along with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Though it's encouraging that Shanahan said Armstead could play this week, it's not clear how likely that scenario is given that a return-to-practice timeline doesn't appear to be set. Armstead will likely slide back into a starting role whenever he's ready to return.