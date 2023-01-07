Armstead (foot/ankle) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Armstead has been tending to a foot/ankle injury for almost the entire season though he's played over 60 percent of defensive snaps in each of San Francisco's past four games. The 29-year-old opened Week 18 prep with back-to-back limited practices before sitting the entirety of Friday's sessions. With Kevin Givens (knee) remaining out and Javon Kinlaw (knee) also considered questionable to play, it's possible San Francisco could be down to just one healthy defensive tackle in T.Y. McGill if Kalia Davis (undisclosed) is not activated from the reserve/non-football list before Sunday.