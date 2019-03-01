The 49ers plan to keep Armstead (hand) on the roster for 2019, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The team picked up Armstead's fifth-year option for 2019 last April, but his $9 million salary doesn't become guaranteed until the start of the new league year in March. The 25-year-old was limited to only 14 games between 2016 and 2017, but played in all 16 games last season with career highs in tackles (48) and sacks (three).

More News
Our Latest Stories