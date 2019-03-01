The 49ers plan to keep Armstead (hand) on the roster for 2019, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The team picked up Armstead's fifth-year option for 2019 last April, but his $9 million salary doesn't become guaranteed until the start of the new league year in March. The 25-year-old was limited to only 14 games between 2016 and 2017, but played in all 16 games last season with career highs in tackles (48) and sacks (three).