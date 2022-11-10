Armstead (foot) did not participate in practice Wednesday.
Armstead has been nursing a foot injury since early in the campaign, though he tried to play through it in Week 4 against the Rams. The defensive lineman hasn't seen action since, and he may be in line to miss more time given confirmation by head coach Kyle Shanahan that Armstead is suffering from "a stress reaction and hairline fracture of his left fibula and plantar fascia on his right foot," per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Hassan Ridgeway is likely to continue filling in for however long Armstead remains out.