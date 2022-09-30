Armstead (foot) didn't practice Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
While Armstead remained sidelined for a second straight practice due to a foot issue that cost him Week 3, Barrow does note in his report that the defensive tackle was going through his most extensive rehab routine since he suffered the injury. It appears Armstead is trending in the right direction, but he'll likely miss a second straight game if he doesn't return to practice Saturday. Javon Kinlaw (knee) is also dealing with an injury, so San Francisco may be down its top two defensive tackles for Monday's divisional clash with the Rams.